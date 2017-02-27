DMV Cracking Down on Unlicensed Dealers with 'Impact Day'

From Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles:

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will be sending its Compliance Enforcement investigators into the field on Tuesday, February 28, to take action against unlicensed vehicle dealers, unlicensed body shops and unregistered garages. The DMV’s annual “Impact Day” will help protect the public by helping businesses comply with the rules.

“We’re protecting the public from unscrupulous operators,” said Donnie Perry, the administrator for the DMV Compliance Enforcement Division. “Almost every automotive-related business has to be bonded, have a fixed place of business and follow strict standards on advertising and financing.”

One area of focus this year will be businesses that have let their license lapse. Perry says many repair garages and vehicle dealers simply let their DMV license lapse. Others may not be aware of the requirements.

In either case, selling or repairing a motor vehicle without a proper business license or garage registration is illegal. DMV investigators will issue cease and desist orders and levy fines during Impact Day.

The minimum fine for operating without a DMV business license is $500. The fine for a lapsed state or local license is $1,000.

Motorists can verify DMV business licenses on the department’s website at www.dmvnv.com.