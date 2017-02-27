Sparks Council Meetings on Facebook Live

From the City of Sparks:

Sparks, NV - The City of Sparks will provide another option for the public to view City Council Meetings. Beginning today, the Sparks City Council Meeting will broadcast via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. The Council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of every month.

"Facebook Live presents another opportunity for our citizens to view their City Council in action," said Sparks Mayor Geno Martini. "We are dedicated to open and transparent government, and using a major social media tool further enhances our commitment."

The City's official government Facebook page can be found at City of Sparks, Nevada Government and currently has more than 19,000 followers. Sparks is the first local government in the state to take advantage of Facebook Live for public meetings.

The City is no stranger to Facebook Live. Earlier this year with support from Sparks Councilman Donald Abbott, the City utilized a drone flying over flooded areas of the City which provided a Facebook Live feed for city crews and the public to view in order to help assess the damage caused by widespread flooding.

Sparks Council Meetings are telecast live on Sparks Centennial Television, Charter Cable Channel 191, or AT&T U-verse Channel 99, as well as through the city’s website at www.cityofsparks.us.

