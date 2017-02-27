Sparks Council Meetings on Facebook Live

Getting a job can be a tough task, especially if you have a disability. Michael Amerson works for Hodell-Natco Industries in Sparks filling boxes with supplies. He says working for the company feels like home. Hodell-Natco Industries is the first company to partner with United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada 's job training program on a larger scale.More >>
Three members of the Placer County Sheriff's Office are accused of assaulting inmates and then lying about it.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in the Truckee River near Mustang.More >>
The House intelligence committee is issuing subpoenas for several individuals, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year's election.More >>
Street Vibrations' Spring Rally starts this Friday and Reno Police are warning drivers and motorcyclists to be prepared.More >>
Scott Pelley is out as "CBS Evening News" anchor, and he'll be returning to full-time work at the network's flagship newsmagazine "60 Minutes." Anthony Mason will fill in as host until a permanent replacement is named.More >>
A video of a man traveling around Reno is going viral. It seems like a joke, but tourism officials say the video is good exposure for the city.More >>
The City of Reno Council and Planning Commission are scheduled to give an update on the City’s master plan on Wednesday. In anticipation, the City has released a land use comparison map.More >>
Good news if you consider yourself a foodie, there is a new restaurant in town that officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The Redwood Rotisserie + Grill is located inside what used to be the Carrows Restaurant on the corner of East Plumb and Kietzke Lanes.More >>
A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."More >>
