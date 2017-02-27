Galaxy Luxury Theater Gets Approval to Renovate Victorian Square Movie Theater in Sparks

Electric recliners, a bar and reserve seating are all amenities in the works at the Victorian Square theater, where Galaxy Theatres plans to move in.

"We'll have a revitalized new theater that will attract even more tourism and visitors, residents and the public. So it really is a win win," said Adam Mayberry, spokesperson for the City of Sparks.

The Sparks City Council has approved an agreement with Syufy Enterprises, the owner of the Victorian Square Cinema building, to provide up to $1,500,000 in lodging tax proceeds for the renovation and re-opening of the Victorian Square Cinema Property.

"We are thrilled that Galaxy will have a second location in Sparks," said Sparks Mayor Geno Martini. "The Sparks IMAX Luxury Theatre at the Outlets at Legends has been an overwhelming success for our City. We can't wait to see the benefits Galaxy will bring to the Victorian Square Cinema as well," he said.

Syufy estimates the costs of the upgrades to be approximately $7.6 million.

The City of Sparks says the funding does not come from the City's general fund, but from lodging tax proceeds which is derived from a 2.5 percent tax on the gross receipts from hotel rooms in the City of Sparks. The lodging tax is paid to the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority who then distributes it to the City Council of Sparks and can only be used for capital improvements at Victorian Square, the City's redevelopment area one.

Restaurants, bars and shops are hoping to see more people coming through their doors, after the old movie theater shut down five months ago.

"More foot traffic, people on the street, it's exciting," said Johnny Eastwick, who has owned the Victorian Saloon for the last 10 years. During his stay, many businesses have come and gone, but this movie theater has always been a staple part of Victorian Square. "Everybody usually comes in, parks their car over here and have a drink with me and then they get to go see a movie."

That hasn't been the case since September. The windows are boarded up and the doors are locked after Cinemark chose to not renew their lease, leaving the building empty. Cinemark removed all the fixtures, furnishings, and equipment. Galaxy Theatres plans to change that.

"Making it a much more vibrant, energetic center. That just excites the heck out of us," said Frank Rimkus, the CEO of Galaxy Theaters.

Galaxy Theatres already operates at the Outlets at Legends in Sparks, but the new space is desperately needed because theater seats fill up too fast.

"We have been unable to provide more of the same movie. With more screens in the community here in this region and in Sparks, it will allow for screening and more convenient times for movie goers," said Rimkus.

Residents who live near Victorian Square are excited to see the newest addition move in.

Mark Premaux, from Sparks said, "As far as dining, drinks after the movie, whatever the case is, I think it will definitely help revitalize the area."

The theater company expects to be open for business before the end of summer.