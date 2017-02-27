RTC Mobile App Now Available in Spanish - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RTC Mobile App Now Available in Spanish

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County's mobile fare app is now available in Spanish. 

"Token Transit" is a free mobile application that that lets users link their debit or credit card to buy bus passes on their smartphone. The smartphone then serves as a digital pass when boarding. 

Now any user who has their smartphone set to Spanish will be able to view the app in Spanish.

The app was launched in mid-December. The application is available in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. 

RTC says you can download Token Transit for free by going to: http://tokentransit.com.

