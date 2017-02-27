RTC Mobile App Now Available in Spanish

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County's mobile fare app is now available in Spanish.

"Token Transit" is a free mobile application that that lets users link their debit or credit card to buy bus passes on their smartphone. The smartphone then serves as a digital pass when boarding.

Now any user who has their smartphone set to Spanish will be able to view the app in Spanish.

The app was launched in mid-December. The application is available in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

RTC says you can download Token Transit for free by going to: http://tokentransit.com.