Washoe County Deputies Rescue Couple Lost in Blizzard

Washoe County Deputies need your help finding two men and one woman in a car burglary and credit card fraud investigation.More >>
Washoe County Deputies are looking for possible witnesses after a female bear was hit by a car on Highway 28 south of Incline Village early Wednesday morning.More >>
It seems like nothing can stop the 60-, 70-, even 80-year-old athletes from stepping up to the plate at the Rock 'n Reno softball tournament in town.More >>
Three members of the Placer County Sheriff's Office are accused of assaulting inmates and then lying about it.More >>
President Donald Trump is widening his search for FBI director, meeting with two additional candidates to replace ousted director James Comey.More >>
Scott Pelley is out as "CBS Evening News" anchor, and he'll be returning to full-time work at the network's flagship newsmagazine "60 Minutes." Anthony Mason will fill in as host until a permanent replacement is named.More >>
A video of a man traveling around Reno is going viral. It seems like a joke, but tourism officials say the video is good exposure for the city.More >>
Good news if you consider yourself a foodie, there is a new restaurant in town that officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The Redwood Rotisserie + Grill is located inside what used to be the Carrows Restaurant on the corner of East Plumb and Kietzke Lanes.More >>
The City of Reno Council and Planning Commission are scheduled to give an update on the City’s master plan on Wednesday. In anticipation, the City has released a land use comparison map.More >>
A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."More >>
