Washoe County Deputies Rescue Couple Lost in Blizzard

The Washoe Sheriff's Search & Rescue, HASTY, and Specialized Vehicle Unit braved white-out conditions Sunday to rescue a couple lost in a blizzard.

At around 6:00 p.m. Sunday officers received call from a middle aged couple lost on the incline side of the Mount Rose Summit. The couple was snowshoeing in the area when they became lost. Officers say they stayed in place and dispatch helped rescuers pinpoint their location using the "ping" from their cell phone call. 

Rescuers made it through white-out conditions to the couple at around 8:00 p.m. The couple is in good condition. 

