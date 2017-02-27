The Latest: 'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture Academy Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on the 89th Academy Awards (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

The coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" is the winner of the best picture Academy Award.

The film won after the end of the awards ceremony was plunged into chaos after "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner.

Presenter Warren Beatty says he paused so long before the name was read because the envelope read Emma Stone, "La La Land." Actress Faye Dunaway read the name "La La Land" after chiding Beatty for taking so long to read the winner.

The film tells the story of a boy's journey to adulthood through his rough upbringing in Miami. The film stars Naomi Harris as the boy's drug-addicted mother, and Mahershala Ali as a drug dealer-turned mentor for the boy.

"Moonlight" has provided some of the stiffest competition during Hollywood's awards season for the musical "La La Land," which was nominated for a history-tying 14 Academy Awards.

8:58 p.m.

Emma Stone's portrayal of a struggling actress in "La La Land" has won her the best actress Academy Award.

Stone won for her portrayal of Mia, an aspiring actress forced to suffer the indignities of failed auditions and working as a barista at a studio cafe. Her character's career gets a nudge from a struggling jazz pianist played by Ryan Gosling.

It is the actress' first Oscar, and comes during a year in which "La La Land" and its catchy song-and-dance numbers have charmed Hollywood. The film tied history with its 14 Oscar nominations.

It is the sixth Oscar "La La Land" has won Sunday.

8:50 p.m.

Casey Affleck's portrayal of a grieving father in "Manchester by the Sea" has won him the best actor Academy Award.

It is Affleck's first Oscar. He is the younger brother of Ben Affleck and took the "Manchester" part after Matt Damon had to drop the role.

Affleck appeared to get emotional after his win. He thanked Denzel Washington, who he said taught him how to act but who he had never met before Sunday's ceremony.

Affleck plays a janitor who's still reeling from the loss of three children when he is forced to confront another death in his family. "Manchester by the Sea" is also nominated for best picture.

8:40 p.m.

Damien Chazelle has won the best director Academy Award for the film "La La Land."

Chazelle also wrote the screenplay for "La La Land," which is vying to become the first musical in 15 years to win the best picture Oscar. His film is an homage to past musicals, and stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

He is the youngest best director winner.

8:35 p.m.

"Manchester by the Sea" has won the best original screenplay Academy Award , while "Moonlight" has won the adapted screenplay Oscar.

"Manchester" was written by Kenneth Lonergan, who also directed the best picture contender that stars Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams.

"Moonlight" was written by Barry Jenkins, working from a story by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

8:20 p.m.

"La La Land's" ''City of Stars" is the winner of the Academy Award for best original song.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone perform a duet of the song in the film. It beat out another "La La Land" song, "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," for the Oscar.

It includes music from "La La Land" composer Justin Hurwitz, and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"La La Land" won the best original score Oscar. Hurwitz also wrote the film's score.

The wins for "La La Land" came after a montage of the film's two nominated songs was performed by John Legend.

8 p.m.

The Syrian war documentary "The White Helmets" has won the short documentary Academy Award.

The Netflix film focuses on the rescue workers who risk their lives to save Syrians affected by civil war. Director Orlando von Einsiedel urged Oscar attendees to stand up to demonstrate their support for a quick end to the Syrian civil war, which prompted a standing ovation.

Von Einsiedel also read a statement from the group's founder in which he thanked the academy for the recognition and stating that the organization had saved 81,000 lives.

Many of the group's members have been killed by Syrian President Bashar Assad's air forces. One of the film's cinematographers, 21-year-old Syrian Khaled Khateeb was unable to attend Sunday's ceremony after his entry into the United States was blocked.

Producer Joanna Natasegara told The Associated Press on the red carpet Sunday that the decision "sad and confusing."

Department of Homeland Security correspondence reviewed by the AP showed that the 21-year-old was blocked because of "derogatory information" - a broad category that can include anything from terror connections to passport irregularities.

7:40 p.m.

Kevin O'Connell is finally an Oscar winner.

On his 21st nomination, the 59-year-old sound re-recording engineer has won for sound mixing on "Hacksaw Ridge."

Until Sunday he had owned the record for most nominations without a win, having set that mark in 2008 with his 18th nomination and loss.

He shared the trophy with three others for their work on the Mel Gibson-directed movie.

A giddy O'Connell clutched his gold statue and told the audience he couldn't even express how much it meant to him.

He explained that his late mother got him a job in sound mixing 39 years ago and he asked her how he could thank her. He says she told him he could win an Oscar and thank her from the stage.

O'Connell did just that, saying he knows his mother is looking down on him.

7:25 p.m.

Just like at the movies, movie stars at this year's Academy Awards are munching on candy and popcorn as they watch the show unfold.

About an hour into the show, bags filled with various movie treats came floating down from the ceiling and into the audience's hands. A few surprised recipients were plunked on the head by them.

More treats were promised later.

Not everybody in the audience dug in, however. Some people in the upper balconies tossed their bags down to people below.

Host Jimmy Kimmel, perhaps in a nod to the show's notorious length, quipped that perhaps the Oscars should be handed out this way next year.

7:15 p.m.

"Zootopia" has won the best animated film Academy Award .

The Disney film tells the story of an earnest rabbit who is the first of her kind to become a police officer in a city in which predators and prey live together in a sometimes fragile peace.

The winner of the best animated short Oscar is "Piper."

6:55 p.m.

Iran's "The Salesman" has won the Academy Award for best foreign language film.

It is the second win in the category for writer-director Asghar Farhadi, who previously won for 2011's "A Separation." He boycotted the Oscars in protest of the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's administration.

In a statement read on his behalf, Farhadi wrote that filmmakers create empathy between others, and that is more needed today than ever.

"The Salesman" is a thriller about a married couple's attempts to find peace and justice in Tehran after the wife is attacked in her apartment.

6:45 p.m.

Viola Davis has won the supporting actress Academy Award for her role in "Fences."

Davis won for her portrayal of a mother determined to hold her family together despite the rages of her husband, who is played by best actor nominee Denzel Washington.

The Oscar win comes in a role that Davis previously won a Tony Award for when she starred opposite Washington in a Broadway revival of "Fences." The film is the first big-screen adaptation of an August Wilson play.

Davis said in her acceptance speech, "Here's to August Wilson who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people." She also praised Washington and her parents, breaking down in tears.

6:25 p.m.

It's not only actors getting standing ovations at Sunday's Oscars - the audience gave a resounding welcome to a former NASA mathematician who is an inspiration for the film "Hidden Figures."

Mathematician Katherine Johnson was brought out on stage to thunderous applause in an introduction by the actresses who portrayed Johnson and other female black mathematicians in the best picture nominee.

At least one woman in the audience was seen crying at the recognition for Johnson, who was part of a group of black women who helped put NASA ahead in the Space Race against the Soviet Union.

Johnson is played in the film by Taraji P. Henson.

The 98-year-old Johnson wore a blue dress and was brought out in a wheelchair during Sunday's ceremony. She thanked the audience for their resounding welcome.

6:15 p.m.

A documentary examining the broad implications of O.J. Simpson's trial and acquittal on murder charges has won the Oscar for best documentary.

The ESPN film "O.J.: Made in America" runs seven hours and 47 minutes and is the longest film to win an Academy Award.

"O.J." documentary director Ezra Edelman paid tribute to Simpson's late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, whose brutal killings led to the so-called "Trial of the Century" against the former NFL great.

The film is one of several documentary contenders this year that examine racial issues in America, including "I Am Not Your Negro" and "13th."

5:50 p.m.

Mahershala Ali is the winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his "Moonlight" role.

Ali won for his first Oscar-nominated role, in which he plays a Miami drug dealer who mentors a young boy who is being teased and bullied.

It has been a breakout year for Ali, who starred on the Netflix series "Luke Cage" and also had a role in another Oscar-nominated film, "Hidden Figures."

Ali paid tribute to his teachers and "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins in his acceptance speech and thanked his wife, who gave birth to their daughter four days ago.

5:45 p.m.

The Oscars have started off on an upbeat note with Justin Timberlake dancing in the aisles of the Dolby Theatre and interacting with some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Timberlake kicked off the show with a performance of his Oscar-nominated song "Can't Stop the Feeling" that included a high-five with Denzel Washington. Actor Javier Bardem danced like he was in a nightclub.

The singer had promised a politics-free opening to the 89th annual Oscars, and he delivered.

Host Jimmy Kimmel kept the mood light in his opening, telling Timberlake that if his former bandmates in 'N Sync were watching, they'd let him back into the band.

Kimmel didn't stray entirely from politics, and urged audience members to reach out to someone with opposite views from them. He also took a shot at President Donald Trump, saying his policies had made the Oscars seem less racist.

5:25 p.m.

In a sea of stunning Oscars fashion, Ruth Negga's long-sleeved custom Valentino gown is a scene-stealer and landed the actress on several best-dressed lists for the evening.

Negga, who is a best actress nominee for "Loving," combined the high lace collar with responsibly sourced rubies. She also included one accessory that several other stars included - a blue ribbon supporting the American Civil Liberties Union.

Negga was among those cited by People magazine as the best dressed of the evening. Other popular looks included a velvet gown worn by Taraji P. Henson, and a fringe gown sported by best actress nominee Emma Stone.

Opinion online was mixed about Halle Berry, who rocked a huge head of tousled curls along with a one-shoulder dress.

While the men get less scrutiny, many online noted the ruffles on best actor nominee Ryan Gosling's tuxedo shirt, with some likening it to a look from a 1970s prom.

5:15 p.m.

Each celebrity who strolls the Oscars red carpet seems to have their own style as they pass their cheering fans in the bleachers.

Some, like Emma Stone and Jeff Bridges, smile politely and wave while others just walk by, seemingly oblivious to the adulation.

Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman, meanwhile, joined hands and lifted them in a cheer of their own.

As for those in the bleachers, when they aren't cheering many are gossiping.

Among the comments overheard: Vince Vaughn and Dern are tall and Michael J. Fox is really short.

5 p.m.

Justin Timberlake is the king of the Oscars red carpet, as least as far as the bleacher fans are concerned.

While some celebrities like Viggo Mortensen and Scarlett Johansson ignore the bleacher crowd, Timberlake stopped to lead a cheering war between two sections.

As wife Jessica Biel stood by in a stunning gold dress, Timberlake put his hand to his ear to draw applause.

Then he'd judge which section was winning by raising and lowering his hands

The crowd responded with raucous cheers.

4:30 p.m.

Justin Timberlake says the beginning of the Oscars is going to be free of politics.

Timberlake tells The Associated Press, "Watch the top of the show, it will be very un-political. I can promise you that."

It is an apparent tease to Timberlake's performance of his Oscar-nominated song, "Can't Stop the Feeling," which is from the animated film "Trolls."

Timberlake says he's honored that the film academy honored such a feel-good song. Timberlake says "I think the world could use a little bit of that."

Even before Sunday's ceremony begins, politics is on the mind of many nominees. Some top nominees, including Ruth Negga and director Barry Jenkins, are wearing blue ribbons supporting the American Civil Liberties Union.

Others, including documentary nominee Ava DuVernay and best actor nominee Andrew Garfield, say art is inherently political and winners should express their feelings about the current political climate if they wish.

4:20 p.m.

It was a no-brainer for Lin-Manuel Miranda when it came to picking a date for the Oscars.

It's his mother, Luz, who got him there after all.

Miranda's mother says she stayed up late watching the Oscars every year and told her son he would be there someday.

To which her son adds that she earned the honor "by calling dibs when I was 10 years old."

4 p.m.

Stars are mixing high fashion with some advocacy on the Oscars red carpet.

Several top nominees are sporting blue ribbons supporting the American Civil Liberties Union, including best actress nominee Ruth Negga and best original song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda brought his mother to the Oscars, and she also prominently displayed the ribbon. The ACLU is among the groups suing over a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's administration that has been placed on hold by federal courts.

Director Barry Jenkins planned to wear one, and realized in the middle of a red carpet interview that he had lost it.

Jenkins, who is nominated for best director for "Moonlight," says he does not yet know what he would say if he wins an Oscar Sunday. He says, "I think art is inherently political," and he supports any artists who speak out about politics at the awards show.

Best actor nominee Casey Affleck also wore the ribbon at Saturday's Independent Spirit Awards, where he won the award for best male lead.

3:45 p.m.

First rule for Oscar bleachers fans: Yell loudly if you want to get a celebrity's attention.

That's what a group of fans did - repeatedly - until Ruth Negga politely turned away from a red carpet TV interview to give them a wave.

Before she could, however, one of her earrings fell out. Fortunately her team saved it, she smiled and waved, then moved on.

After waving to the crowd, Lin-Manual Miranda made sure bleacher fans didn't overlook the person he was with. He pointed to her and mouthed the words, "My Mom."

Jackie Chan, beaming ear to ear, pretended to toss one of two stuffed pandas he was carrying into the crowd. A disappointed groan moved through the bleachers when he moved on.

3:30 p.m.

Jackie Chan has brought some furry friends to walk with him on the Oscars red carpet.

The action star did red carpet interviews clutching two plush panda toys. He told The Associated Press that he is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China.

The bears are dressed in yellow jackets and silver boots with UNICEF name tags, while Chan is sporting more traditional formal attire. Chan says he takes the bears with him everywhere, snapping photos with them. He says he may sell them for the charity.

Chan was a recipient of an honorary Oscar last year.

2:40 p.m.

Celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.

Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O'Connell walked by.

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo is also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.

The weather is slightly chilly and there's the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.