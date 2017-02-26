Storm Watch: Road Restrictions and School Delays - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Storm Watch: Road Restrictions and School Delays

Here are the road restrictions and school delays for the latest winter storm to reach northern Nevada and the Sierra:

Road Closure:

  • Highway 89 around Emerald Bay is closed on Monday due to slides.

Road Restrictions:

  • Interstate 80: Chains controls have been lifted
  • NV-431 (Mount Rose Highway): Chains or snow tires are required.
  • Interstate 580 and Alt U.S. 395: Vehicles over 9 feet tall prohibited from NV-431 (Mount Rose Highway) to Eastlake Boulevard.
  • NV/CA-28: Chains or snow tires required from U.S. 50 intersection to CA-89 in Tahoe City
  • CA-89: Chains or snow tires required from Interstate 80 in Truckee to South Lake Tahoe.
  • CA-267: Chains or snow tires required from Interstate 80 in Truckee to Kings Beach.
  • U.S. 50: Chains or snow tires required from Spooner Summit to Glenbrook
  • NV-207 (Kingsbury Grade): Chains or snow tires required from Foothill Road to U.S. 50 in South Lake Tahoe.

School Closures/Delays:

  • Storey County School District- 2-hour delay.

You can find the latest traffic information here, or by dialing 511.

