Storm Watch: Road Restrictions and School Delays

Good news if you consider yourself a foodie, there is a new restaurant in town that officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The Redwood Rotisserie + Grill is located inside what used to be the Carrows Restaurant on the corner of East Plumb and Kietzke Lanes.More >>
Good news if you consider yourself a foodie, there is a new restaurant in town that officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The Redwood Rotisserie + Grill is located inside what used to be the Carrows Restaurant on the corner of East Plumb and Kietzke Lanes.More >>
The Reno Aces took down the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday evening by a score of 10-5.More >>
The Reno Aces took down the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday evening by a score of 10-5.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off 54 days of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off 54 days of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
Multiple media reports say that Scott Pelley has been removed as host of the "CBS Evening News".More >>
Multiple media reports say that Scott Pelley has been removed as host of the "CBS Evening News".More >>
Nearly a week after Governor Brian Sandoval signed a bill that will require officers to use body cameras, different agencies are shopping for systems that are right for them.More >>
Nearly a week after Governor Brian Sandoval signed a bill that will require officers to use body cameras, different agencies are shopping for systems that are right for them.More >>
Multiple media reports say that Scott Pelley has been removed as host of the "CBS Evening News".More >>
Multiple media reports say that Scott Pelley has been removed as host of the "CBS Evening News".More >>
A video of a man traveling around Reno is going viral. It seems like a joke, but tourism officials say the video is good exposure for the city.More >>
A video of a man traveling around Reno is going viral. It seems like a joke, but tourism officials say the video is good exposure for the city.More >>
The City of Reno Council and Planning Commission are scheduled to give an update on the City’s master plan on Wednesday. In anticipation, the City has released a land use comparison map.More >>
The City of Reno Council and Planning Commission are scheduled to give an update on the City’s master plan on Wednesday. In anticipation, the City has released a land use comparison map.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault near the Sparks Marina early Monday morning.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault near the Sparks Marina early Monday morning.More >>
Good news if you consider yourself a foodie, there is a new restaurant in town that officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The Redwood Rotisserie + Grill is located inside what used to be the Carrows Restaurant on the corner of East Plumb and Kietzke Lanes.More >>
Good news if you consider yourself a foodie, there is a new restaurant in town that officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The Redwood Rotisserie + Grill is located inside what used to be the Carrows Restaurant on the corner of East Plumb and Kietzke Lanes.More >>