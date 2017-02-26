Tahoe City Businesses to Reopen After Suffering Severe Weather Damage

A wet winter season has been great for many businesses in Lake Tahoe, but several have had to close temporarily because of weather-related damage.

In the heart of Tahoe City inside the Boatworks Mall, is a restaurant known as somewhat of a time capsule. "Jake’s on the Lake" contains 35 years of Tahoe history, stunning views, and even original flooring. But in January of 2017, general manager, Jeff Hill walked into water pouring into his restaurant.

“It was a paralyzing and demoralizing feeling,” explained Hill. “I didn't know how to stop it.”

All of this happened on January 8, 2017. They've been closed ever since. The damage is so extensive Jeff can't put a price tag on it yet.

“We're going to have to get the bar an entire make over. New copper, new tables, new chairs. From the top down…offices to the basement is going to require major refurbishment.”

Insurance is covering most of the costs and even helping employees who are now out of work.

Jake's isn't the only business closed inside the Boatworks Mall. "Tahoe Shoe and Clothing Company" and "Geared for Games" are also victims of a winter gone awry and are closed for repairs.

Jeff has accepted the traumatic experience of seeing his beloved restaurant ruined in a matter of minutes. He and Jake’s are not so much basking in history anymore, they are making it.

“We're still going to be Jake's on the Lake and have that same feel everyone loves, but it's going to have that fresh look.”

Now after four months of hard work, Jake's on the Lake is finally set to open. "It has been fairly labor intensive it has been a lot of people being able to put us back together and we are really excited from all the progress that has gone along and it will look better than it has been in 39 years," explains Hill.

While they are still putting together the final touches before this weekends grand re-opening, they are excited for their customers to see the new look, and their customers can't wait as well. "You don't know what you got till its gone, we have been miss. That means a lot to us, because we miss them, we miss seeing all our friends coming into the door and being able to serve them, and certainly it has been reciprocal, they miss coming in here sitting on the deck enjoying the view and sipping on some Mai Tais," jokes Hill.

Jake's on the Lake reopens Sunday, May 21st.