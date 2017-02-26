Joseph Wapner, Star of 'The People's Court,' Dead at 97

The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off 54 days of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
Multiple media reports say that Scott Pelley has been removed as host of the "CBS Evening News".More >>
Nearly a week after Governor Brian Sandoval signed a bill that will require officers to use body cameras, different agencies are shopping for systems that are right for them.More >>
Reno Fire Department has spent the past few months training their new recruits and on Tuesday, they were able to put that training to the test.More >>
The Reno Police wants to remind parents and students about basic internet safety.More >>
The City of Reno Council and Planning Commission are scheduled to give an update on the City’s master plan on Wednesday. In anticipation, the City has released a land use comparison map.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault near the Sparks Marina early Monday morning.More >>
A man is behind bars after standing in the middle of Prater and threatening officers with a rock in Sparks.More >>
Uber and Lyft say an amendment to a Nevada Senate bill could effectively end ride-sharing in the Silver State.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Reno man faces up to ten years in prison after being found guilty of beating a man with a dumbbell.More >>
