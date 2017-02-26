Bill Paxton a Hollywood Mainstay, Dead at 61

A video of a man traveling around Reno is going viral. It seems like a joke, but tourism officials say the video is good exposure for the city.More >>
A video of a man traveling around Reno is going viral. It seems like a joke, but tourism officials say the video is good exposure for the city.More >>
Nevada State Bank presents Catholic Charities with a donation check for over $3000.More >>
Nevada State Bank presents Catholic Charities with a donation check for over $3000.More >>
Update: Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says a lightning-sparked fire near Gardnerville has been contained.More >>
Update: Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says a lightning-sparked fire near Gardnerville has been contained.More >>
NDOT crews will start installing new roadway signs on I-80 east of Sparks and at intersection in Silver Springs on Wednesday.More >>
NDOT crews will start installing new roadway signs on I-80 east of Sparks and at intersection in Silver Springs on Wednesday.More >>
Nevada lawmakers are considering extending lengthy training requirements to small, unlicensed child care facilities.More >>
Nevada lawmakers are considering extending lengthy training requirements to small, unlicensed child care facilities.More >>
The City of Reno Council and Planning Commission are scheduled to give an update on the City’s master plan on Wednesday. In anticipation, the City has released a land use comparison map.More >>
The City of Reno Council and Planning Commission are scheduled to give an update on the City’s master plan on Wednesday. In anticipation, the City has released a land use comparison map.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault near the Sparks Marina early Monday morning.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault near the Sparks Marina early Monday morning.More >>
A man is behind bars after standing in the middle of Prater and threatening officers with a rock in Sparks.More >>
A man is behind bars after standing in the middle of Prater and threatening officers with a rock in Sparks.More >>
Uber and Lyft say an amendment to a Nevada Senate bill could effectively end ride-sharing in the Silver State.More >>
Uber and Lyft say an amendment to a Nevada Senate bill could effectively end ride-sharing in the Silver State.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Reno man faces up to ten years in prison after being found guilty of beating a man with a dumbbell.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Reno man faces up to ten years in prison after being found guilty of beating a man with a dumbbell.More >>