Sparks Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery at Fair Deal Liquor Store

Sparks Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect involved in a robbery Saturday night.

Officers responded to Fair Deal Liquor located at 1695 Sullivan Lane for a report of a robbery just after 10 p.m.

Once on scene, officers learned that an unidentified black man entered the business brandishing a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, the male left on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries occurred during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early twenties or late teens wearing all black clothing with the hood of his sweatshirt over his head only exposing his eyes. He was approximately 6’03” tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Sparks Police Detectives (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.