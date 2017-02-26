Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash on Howard Drive, 1 Hospitalized

One man is in the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Sparks Saturday night.

Officers responded to the report of a crash in the 500 block of Howard Drive just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located a man with injuries to his head, neck and upper extremities. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene with the victim.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Sparks Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any additional information to contact Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231.