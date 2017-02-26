Pack Women Lose to UNLV

Nevada Release

2/25/2017

A first quarter deficit of 15 points proved too much to overcome for the Nevada women’s basketball team as the Wolf Pack fell to in-state rival UNLV, 64-49, in a Governor’s Series contest Saturday afternoon.

It was all Lady Rebels (20-8, 11-5 MW) in the opening quarter as the Mountain West’s second place team jumped out to a 25-10 lead after the first 10 minutes. UNLV held the Wolf Pack (10-17, 4-12 MW) scoreless for the final three minutes of the period while scoring 10 points of its own.

From the end of the first quarter and into the start of the second, the Lady Rebels’ 14-0 run lifted pushed their lead out to 20. As the second quarter began to wind down, the Pack displayed its scoring touch and stepped up defensively as it kept the opposition off the scoresheet for the final two minutes. Junior T Moe and Stephanie Schmid scored three points each down the stretch to make it a 39-24 halftime score.

Nevada played some of its best basketball of the night at the start of the second half as it came out of the locker room on an 8-0 run. That run trimmed the deficit to single digits and forced UNLV to call a timeout. After the Lady Rebels made the next couple of baskets, sophomore AJ Cephas took the feed from Moe and her layup brought the deficit down to seven once more.

UNLV finished the third quarter, however, scoring the quarter’s las six points and took a 13-point lead into the final period. Nevada kept pace with the Lady Rebels in the fourth but could not muster up enough offense to take over the period. UNLV’s Katie Powell’s three-pointer with 4:04 on the clock extended her team’s lead to 59-45 and ultimately put the game out of reach.

With a free throw in the fourth quarter, Moe moved into fourth in career free throws made at Nevada. She led the Pack in scoring and finished as the only player to reach double figures with 13 points. Sophomore Riana Everidge posted seven points and eight rebounds and needs just five points to reach 500 for her Wolf Pack career. For the game, Nevada hit just 29.6 percent (16-of-54) of its shots while the Lady Rebels connected on 41.4 percent (24-of-58).

Nevada will conclude its 2016-17 home schedule this Tuesday night, Feb. 28 with a 6:30 p.m. game against San Jose State. The Wolf Pack will honor its lone senior, Stephanie Schmid, prior to tipoff.