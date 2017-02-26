Nevada Track & Field Finishes 5th at Conference Championships

Nevada Release

2/25/2017

Senior Fiyin Olusola got the job done on the final day of the 2017 Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships, taking bronze and breaking her own 60 meter hurdle school record with a time of 8.49. Overall, the Wolf Pack improved two spots from last year to finish fifth.

Olusola, finding out she had a sinus infection just the night before, settled into the starting blocks ready to go. The gun fired, and she was off, clearing hurdle after hurdle. Knotted up in a virtual tie, she gave everything she had in the last 20 meters, surging past the other competitor for the third place finish. The senior crossed the line in 8.49, breaking her own Nevada record.

Sophomore Cora Gallop took third in the 3000 meter, now second on the Nevada all-time list with a time of 9:30.78. Sticking to the front of the pack for most of the race, Gallop used her stellar kick again to battle it out down the stretch, passing New Mexico’s Natasha Bernal with less than 100 meters to go to claim bronze.

Junior Brittany Graves picked up another medal in the triple jump, taking bronze in the event. Graves’ best mark was also a personal record, coming in at 40 feet and 5.5 inches (12.33m). It was Graves’ second straight meet with a personal record, and helped to solidify her in fourth on the Nevada all-time list.

Sitting in fifth with the 4x400 meter relay left, the team of freshman Karoline Sauer, juniors Graves and Dezirae Pennington and senior Franziska Kindt knew exactly what they had to do. They got the job done with a fifth place finish, now second on the Nevada all-time list with a time of 3:48.09.

Over at the shot put pit, senior Anna DuBois and sophomore Brandi French both qualified for the finals. DuBois threw her best of the day with her second toss of the finals, taking fourth with a mark of 48 feet and 3.25 inches (14.71m), just short of her personal record. French followed her in sixth with a best mark of 46 feet and 6.25 inches (14.18m).

Despite leaving the competition early with a bit of an ankle issue, senior Leah Carter also tacked on some points for the Pack with her sixth place finish in the high jump, coming in at 5 feet and six inches (1.68m).

The Pack’s outdoor season will start almost immediately as the squad heads to Cal for its opening meet.