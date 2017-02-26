Nevada Baseball Drops One to Virginia Tech

Nevada Release

2/25/2017

The University of Nevada Baseball team (2-5) lost the third game of their four game series against Virginia Tech (6-1) by a score of 8-5. The Wolf Pack will play their final game against the Hokies on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Mark Nowaczewski got the start for the Wolf Pack, pitching six innings and allowing five runs on nine hits. The Wolf Pack offense had a great start, plating two runs when Cole Krzmarzick was able to steal home and Jed Sprague’s RBI single in the first.

The second inning was just as productive as the first for Nevada, as Chase Grant was able to score a run off of Krzmarzick’s RBI double. Krzmarzick would cross home plate for a second time after perfectly executing a double steal with teammate Mike Echavia to extend their lead to 4-0.

Virginia Tech would claw their way back into the game with a two-run fourth and fifth inning, and eventually take the lead with a Matt Dauby RBI single that put them ahead 5-4. Keaton Smith would come up big for Nevada in the eighth inning, scoring Kaleb Foster all the way from first with an RBI double that would tie the game at 5-5.

The ninth inning was tough on the Wolf Pack, as Evan McMahan surrendered two home runs that put the Hokies up 8-5. Nevada was not able to recover in the bottom of the ninth.

The final game of the series has been moved on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 11 a.m.