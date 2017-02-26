Nevada Softball Sweeps Day at G.C.U. Tournament

Nevada Release

On a day that turned an outburst for the Pack’s lineup, the Nevada softball team came out with two wins, defeating Portland State and Rhode Island on Saturday. The two victories improves the Pack’s record to 8-4 on the year, heading into tomorrow’s final day of the GCU Tournament.

In Nevada’s first game of the day against the Vikings (0-9), the Pack used a season-high in hits (13) and runs (10) to take down Portland State by a score of 10-3. For the second time in as many days, Nevada wasted no time to put multiple runs on the board in a hurry as the team crossed the plate four times in the first inning.

The offensive outburst began courtesy of junior Aaliyah Gibson who tripled down the right field line in the first inning, sparking the Pack’s hitting splurge. After junior Jennifer Purcell singled to bring home Gibson, freshman Mele Tausinga drew the first walk of the game, putting two runners on base.

On the ensuing pitch, junior Erika Hansen launched a towering fly ball past the right-centerfield fence and over the 50-foot netting to jumpstart the Pack to an early 4-0 lead. Hansen finished the game going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a couple of runs scored.

Portland State did its best to fight back, cutting the Pack’s lead to just three runs by the middle of the fourth inning. However, Nevada used another multiple-run inning to break the game open once again. Two of the Nevada’s three runs came off of bases-loaded walks, which resulted in the Wolf Pack extending its lead to 9-3.

Nevada scored its tenth run of the game in the bottom of the fifth, which began with Gibson leading the inning off with her second triple of the game, recording the tenth three-bagger of her career, which now ranks second-most in Nevada’s record book. She came around to score the Pack’s final run of the game off of a wild pitch, finishing the game with four hits and three runs scored.

Sophomore Kali Sargent took the circle for the Wolf Pack against the Vikings. She went the distance for the third time this season, tossing seven innings and walking just two batters in the process to improve her record to 3-2 on the season.

In the Pack’s nighttime matchup against the Rams (1-8), Nevada continued to use its powerful lineup that combined to hit .433 on the day to come out on top of Rhode Island, 9-3. The team’s second offensive outburst started in the bottom half of the second inning, when the Pack scored three runs off of just one hit.

Stepping in to the box with runners on, Gibson ripped a single down the right field line to drive home senior Raquel Martinez and freshman Sierra Mello and give her squad a 4-0 lead over the Rams. The Pack continued to put runs on the board in every inning through the fifth, when the team poured on another three runs to extend its lead to 9-2.

Nevada’s final hitting spree began with three freshman sparking the extravaganza in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kenzi Goins collected one of her three hits of the night leading off the inning with a double to right field. Her classmate Haley Burda followed Goins’ at-bat by safely bunting her over to third, marking the first hit of Burda’s career.

With two runners now on base, freshman Sienna Swain singled through the left side to drive home Goins and record the first RBI of her career. In the game against Portland State, Swain came off the bench and also collected her first career hit.

The Pack finished the fifth inning scoring its final two runs of the game as a result of both Burda and Swain crossing the plate. In the circle, senior McKenna Isenberg worked with a lead the entire time she pitched, where she threw five innings and collected seven strikeouts, en route to her fourth victory of the season.

Nevada will conclude its weekend on Sunday with its final game of the GCU Tournament, where the Pack will take on host-GCU at 10:30 a.m. PT. The matchup can be viewed on GCU.tv and followed along on twitter @Nevada_Softball.