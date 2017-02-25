A Magical Birthday Reunion

It's been a battle between the parties when it comes to Educations Savings Accounts. This program, in its initial proposal, would divert public money to help people pay for private school. The controversial issue was back at the forefront at the state legislature Monday night.More >>
It's been a battle between the parties when it comes to Educations Savings Accounts. This program, in its initial proposal, would divert public money to help people pay for private school. The controversial issue was back at the forefront at the state legislature Monday night.More >>
A source close to the family of former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega says he has died at age 83.More >>
A source close to the family of former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega says he has died at age 83.More >>
A building in South Lake Tahoe is being evacuated for a gas leak.More >>
A building in South Lake Tahoe is being evacuated for a gas leak.More >>
Uber and Lyft say an amendment to a Nevada Senate bill could effectively end ride-sharing in the Silver State.More >>
Uber and Lyft say an amendment to a Nevada Senate bill could effectively end ride-sharing in the Silver State.More >>
Eight people were killed at three different houses in the small towns of Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven in rural Lincoln County in Mississippi.More >>
Eight people were killed at three different houses in the small towns of Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven in rural Lincoln County in Mississippi.More >>
The Reno Fire Department has rescued three people from the Truckee River.More >>
The Reno Fire Department has rescued three people from the Truckee River.More >>
For the past few years Lake Lahontan has been pretty much empty, but this years thanks to the incredible winter we had the lake is full.More >>
For the past few years Lake Lahontan has been pretty much empty, but this years thanks to the incredible winter we had the lake is full.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to multiple burglaries.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to multiple burglaries.More >>
The Reno Police Department says it continues to see a trend in the thefts of older carsMore >>
The Reno Police Department says it continues to see a trend in the thefts of older carsMore >>
The Nevada Seismological Laboratory reports that small earthquakes have rattled the Spanish Springs and Sun Valley areas within the past few days.More >>
The Nevada Seismological Laboratory reports that small earthquakes have rattled the Spanish Springs and Sun Valley areas within the past few days.More >>