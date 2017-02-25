Healthcare Groups Call on Governor Sandoval to Protect Medicaid - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Healthcare Groups Call on Governor Sandoval to Protect Medicaid

Posted: Updated:

Saturday, as Governor Sandoval participates in the National Governors Association meeting in Washington, 25 healthcare groups from across Nevada have called on Governor Sandoval to protect Medicaid coverage for children, seniors, veterans, working families, people with disabilities and other vulnerable citizens.

Governor Sandoval is expected to participate in a closed-door meeting to discuss changes to Medicaid as part of the Republican effort in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The agreement could include block grants or caps that would substantially reduce federal funds for Medicaid over a multi-year period.

“We are opposed to block grants and caps, and any agreement that would cut the federal contribution to Medicaid in our state. Let us be clear that a ‘cap’ rations care, and will cause children and seniors to lose their care and middle class families to pay more,” the letter states.  

25 groups signed the letter, including: Children’s Advocacy Alliance, Nevada Primary Care Association, Southern Nevada Health District, Dignity Health – Sr. Rose Dominican, Nevada Public Health Association, Maternal and Child Health Coalition, and Human Service Network.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

