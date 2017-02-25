NDOT Advises Drivers of I-80 Lane Reductions

The Nevada Department of Transportation is warning drivers about some upcoming lane reductions.

Interstate 80 will be undergoing some repairs after the severe winter weather left behind potholes and debris.

Weather dependent, the following lane closures will take place between approximately 8 am and 2 pm:

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Eastbound I-80 reduced to one lane between west McCarran Blvd. and Keystone Ave. for repairs to concrete bridge surfaces.

Wednesday, Mar. 1: Lanes will be reduced on both directions of I-80 near the Mae Anne Ave. underpass west of Robb Drive.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as available and allow extra travel time. Officials tell us the work may continue Thursday and possibly even Friday.

"There are about 80,000 vehicles that travel Interstate 80," says Meg Ragonese, Public Information Officer for the Nevada Department of Transportation, "And that's why it's so important to do these pot hole repairs...For general commuters for everyone traveling the interstate, and for our freight supply train, we want to keep Interstate-80 clear and safe."

Single, intermittent lane closures may occur in future days and weeks while crews continue weather-related pothole and roadside shoulder repairs.

Mike Williams says he doesn't even go near I-80 thanks to this winter, "Between the avalanches and the mudslides and not the pothole repairs, it's just 'avoid it' if at all possible."

Kathy Martin says the repairs are necessary but that the traffic caused by similar work in January was a nightmare. She's grateful for the work though, because potholes really take a toll on her car, "My only request as a citizen that drives I-80 frequently is to give us a heads up."

The interstate has experienced extensive potholing during this year's heavy winter precipitation. NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction crews continue repairs to potholes which recent storms did not allow filling, as well as filling additional potholes caused by recent snow.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years. This resurfacing project was scheduled before this winter. NDOT says the emergency pothole repairs will allow it to focus on other major projects in 2017, like rebuilding Glendale Avenue in Sparks.