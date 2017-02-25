NDOT Advises Drivers of I-80 Lane Reductions

Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.More >>
If you watch our station, you've seen an advertisement from the A.A.R.P. that urges Nevadans to call Senator Dean Heller and tell him to vote against the American Health Care Act. The commercial is also playing in Colorado, Arizona, and Alaska.More >>
Reno Fire Department helped two people who had fallen into the river.More >>
Regional Transportation Commission, City of Reno, Washoe County Senior Services and the Reno Aces Baseball Club are partnering together to hold a Stuff-A-Bus for Seniors on Tuesday.More >>
We were at the first "Stars and Stripes Honor March", where several veterans called on northern Nevadans to remember the sacrifices their buddies made.More >>
The Reno Fire Department has rescued three people from the Truckee River.More >>
For the past few years Lake Lahontan has been pretty much empty, but this years thanks to the incredible winter we had the lake is full.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to multiple burglaries.More >>
The Nevada Seismological Laboratory reports that small earthquakes have rattled the Spanish Springs and Sun Valley areas within the past few days.More >>
The Reno Police Department says it continues to see a trend in the thefts of older carsMore >>
