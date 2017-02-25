Police Ask For Help Finding Suspect Who Stole From Elderly Woman

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect who stole money from an elderly woman on Thursday afternoon.

The elderly victim was gambling at the Western Village Casino. The suspect watched the woman as she gambled; when her attention was diverted, the suspect withdrew the victim's credits which totaled almost $400.00. The suspect then fled the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'6" to 5'10", between 160 and 180 pounds with goatee-style facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black V-neck T-shirt, black pants and a black hat.

If you know anything that could help investigators call Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 with any information.

Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.