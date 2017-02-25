Police Ask For Help Finding Suspect Who Stole From Elderly Woman - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Ask For Help Finding Suspect Who Stole From Elderly Woman

Posted: Updated:

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect who stole money from an elderly woman on Thursday afternoon.

The elderly victim was gambling at the Western Village Casino. The suspect watched the woman as she gambled; when her attention was diverted, the suspect withdrew the victim's credits which totaled almost $400.00. The suspect then fled the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'6" to 5'10", between 160 and 180 pounds with goatee-style facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black V-neck T-shirt, black pants and a black hat.

If you know anything that could help investigators call Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 with any information.

Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.