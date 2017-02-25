Meyers, Powers Set School Records at MWC Championships

Nevada Release

– Two Nevada Wolf Pack track & field seniors finished their last indoor season in style as both Emily Myers and Alison Powers broke their own school records en route to medaling on day two of the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Myers, competing in the 5000 meter, claimed second with ease to earn a silver medal. Her altitude-converted time of 16:17.09 not only broke her old school record, but also marked the third-fastest 5000m ran in Mountain West Championships history. Powers took bronze in the pole vault, breaking her own school record with a new best mark of 13 feet and 5.25 inches (4.10m). The Wolf Pack is currently third out of 11 teams headed into the final day of competition.

As the 5000m began, New Mexico’s Alice Wright broke away from the Pack, leaving Myers in a battle for second with the runner from Colorado State. The two held tight as Myers never slipped past fourth, also competing with the Boise State rep. With just four laps to go, Myers looked at her coach, Kirk Elias, who gave her the green light. The senior broke ahead of the pack, widening the gap with every step. Although Wright was out of reach, Myers wasn’t going to let anyone get close, crossing the finish line in 16:17.09 to break her own school record and leave her mark on the Mountain West Championships, third in the history of the conference meet.

Powers was one of four looking at a height of 13 feet and 3.5 inches (4.05m). The senior would clear the mark, tying her personal record. Then came 13 feet and 5.25 inches (4.10m), the same mark Powers had failed to clear at a meet just two weeks prior. Pushing her hips up and over the bar, she immediately jumped up, arms in the air, as she broke her own record. Her vault would earn her a bronze medal and six points for the team. Fellow vaulter, sophomore Emily Etter, also set a personal record with her vault of 12 feet and 9.5 inches (3.90m). The mark was good enough for fifth, four team points, and moved her into sole possession of fourth on the Nevada all-time list.

Senior Kadeisha Hield, competing in the long jump, tacked on another point for the Pack with her eighth place finish. Hield’s best mark came in at 18 feet and a 10.5 inches (5.75m).

Senior Fiyin Olusola qualified for the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.58. She’ll be the sixth seeded runner in Saturday’s finals, slated for 12:30 p.m. MT.