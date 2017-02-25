Wolf Pack Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Virginia Tech

Nevada Release

– The University of Nevada Baseball team (2-4) won the second game of its doubleheader against Virginia Tech (5-1) 7-4 on Friday night. The Wolf Pack dropped the first game of the day against the Hokies 8-7 after its furious offensive rally fell short in the ninth.

Freshman Grant Ford picked up the win for the Wolf Pack, going five strong innings allowing six hits and three earned runs. The Nevada offense helped out the young pitcher in the second inning after plating three runs, with the biggest hit of the inning coming off the bat of Mike Echavia who drove in the first run of the game with an RBI triple.

The Hokies would not go down without a fight, as Ryan Tufts hit a two run home run in the third inning to make the score 3-2. Nevada would get those runs back in the bottom of that inning, however.

A perfectly executed double steal by Grant Fennell and Jordan Pearce increased the Wolf Pack’s lead to two. Echavia’s single later in the inning scored Grant Fennell from third and gave Nevada a 5-2 lead.

Virginia Tech would not go away, getting a solo shot from Tom Stoffel in the sixth inning to cut Nevada’s lead to 5-3. But just like the third inning, Nevada was able to answer again.

Chase Grant notched his first hit in a Wolf Pack uniform with a leadoff triple in the bottom of the sixth. He was sent home shortly after, as an RBI fielder’s choice by Cole Krzmarzick pushed Nevada’s lead to 6-3. Nevada loaded the bases later in the inning, but was unable to capitalize.

The Hokies would make it a two run game in the eighth by scoring one more run off of Ty Pennington, but the Wolf Pack was able to get out of the inning without any further damage.

Just like it did in the third and sixth innings, Nevada would get the run right back in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Jed Sprague to take a 7-4 lead into the ninth.

Evan McMahan came in to close for Nevada, and recorded the save with a nine pitch, 1-2-3 inning that consisted of two strikeouts. The Wolf Pack will be back at Peccole Park on Saturday at 1 p.m. for game three of their four game series against the Hokies.