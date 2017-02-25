Victim in Shooting on Smithridge Drive Identified

Police are asking for the public’s help locating suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Friday night.

Reno Police Officers received multiple reports of shots fired with a subject down in the area of Smithridge Drive and Filbert Road just before 9 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male shooting victim down, he was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Mark McMahon, 40 year old Reno resident.

The investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a dispute likely originating from McMahon's orange 2007 Ford Mustang being parked in the northbound travel lane of Smithridge Dr., blocking a portion of Filbert Rd. Interaction occurred between McMahon and the occupants of a dark colored passenger car with tinted windows. The occupants of the dark vehicle fired at least one rifle and one handgun at McMahon and other passengers from McMahon's vehicle.

One of McMahon's passengers received a non-life threatening grazing bullet wound to his leg as he ran from the area.

Several townhouses in the area were also struck by gunfire. One round narrowly missed a six year-old girl who was playing in her home at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are still requesting individuals with information about this crime, or observed the Ford Mustang on Smithridge Dr. to come forward.

Witnesses reported the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored, passenger car which fled on Filbert Road immediately following the shooting. The witnesses also described other vehicles in the area before, during, and after the shooting.

Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect(s) should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com , or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspect(s).