CoolAdvantage: Fat Freezing Technology

A medical spa in Reno is harnessing the cold to help patients get that summer body. Renovation, A Reno Medical Spa, is offering a non-invasive technique to contour the body. "Your neck, your tummy, your lower back, love handles, your outer and inner thighs; they are all great areas to do,” says Dr. Charles Virden. Made by the makers of CoolSculpting, Dr. Virden is offering the next generation CoolAdvantage technology.

We watched as a patient went through the 35-minute procedure at the office. "So we're going to start with the vacuum,” explains Alyssa, who is working with the patient. “Make sure we get a nice seal, which is the key.” After applying a cold gel film to a problem area, Alyssa places a rectangular suction cup to the body and the tissue is drawn up into the applicator. Cold waves shoot through the outer layer of skin, into the connective tissue that holds the fat and it damages only the fat cells. "All cells have different temperatures by which they get injured. Once your fat cells have been frozen, there's this slow decay process within the body at which your body breaks that fatty cell… and then you metabolize that tissue back out."

CoolSculpting has been around for a while, but the manufacturer, Zeltiq, reinvested in and revamped the technology. Dr. Virden says there is a big difference between the older technology and CoolAdvantage. "Delivery in a system that suctions differently, so it's more comfortable… and delivering the energy faster," he explains. The older procedure would take about an hour per section, but now one treatment will take about 35 minutes and larger areas can be treated at a time. "Results went from 50-percent of people happy with treatment, which if you're fine with a coin toss is okay. I didn't. But recently that is up to over 85-percent."

Minor bruising and tenderness are common side effects for a short while after the procedure. Most patients see full results in two to three months. Mackenzie Taylor is anxious to see her results. She had the procedure almost two weeks ago. "I've been working out really hard and gaining muscle. But there's still that little stubborn area, so hopefully after this I'll see more results." The process by which the body gets rid of the damaged fat cells is gradual, but she is hopeful her problem areas will melt away by summer.

CoolAdvantage costs about $700 per cycle.

To learn more, call (775) 348-4772 or log on to http://www.virdenmd.com/.