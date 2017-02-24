Snow Piling Up in Incline Village

The abnormal winter is giving us some unusual images around Lake Tahoe; families sledding on the beach and snow blowers shooting snow across Incline Village streets.

"We've gotten quite a bit more than we, than I've ever seen. I've lived in Nevada my whole life," says Richard Thomsen, Road Supervisor at the Washoe County Incline Village Substation. He says they're running out of places to put the snow, having to truck it out of town. Crews are working 14-16 hour shifts for days or weeks on end and Thomsen says they're adding a night shift to keep up.

"I'm working these guys to death basically. They haven't had days off, you know. A couple days off a month is pretty ridiculous," says Thomsen, "Next week we're going to start hauling out a lot of the side streets, cul de sacs, we're just working on the main roads for now."

They're having trouble keeping all their equipment running as well. Thomsen says the constant work for massive snow blowers used to clear powder, ice and rocks is taking its toll, and cold temperatures make it worse. With the amount of snow piled up on the side of the roads, drivers can't see over the burms, so they have to shoot snow across the street where they can see where it's landing.

Thomsen is asking residents to be patient and help where they can. He wants to remind everyone to keep the snow piled up past snow poles and to keep garbage cans out of the street. When shoveling snow, he says if you put it on the "downhill side" of your property, crews can clear it away, "If they put it on the uphill side, unfortunately it's hard for us to take the snow and not get some in their driveway. The guys articulate the blade the best they can." He says unfortunately, they fight people parking on the road a lot, "Some people don't know. We try to educate them the best we can. Some people just do it."

For a look at the county's snowplow map, click here.

While the snow is causing problems for county crews, it makes for plenty of family fun at Incline Beach. Phillip Kim brought his 7-year-old daughter up from the bay area to see snow for the first time, "I didn't realize how awesome the water would be here. And there would be like snow right next to the lake like this. Definitely very different."

The Lenz' brought their son and nephew to the beach and spent the day sledding. They even built a burm to make sure they didn't slide into the water, "When we were younger we would come up before children and there was a lot of snow, so driving up it's been really sparse and almost a little bit sad."