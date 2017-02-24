Nevadans React to Possible Crackdown on Recreational Marijuana

A press conference at the White House on Thursday has left many people wondering what could happen to states like Nevada, where recreational marijuana use is legal. Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a statement about cracking down on the drug with federal enforcement.

Right now, the matter is still left up to individual states.

Advocate for marijuana, Will Adler said, "We have no idea what that means. There's no paperwork, there's no policy. So I think Nevada overall should stay calm and continue in the same direction we're already heading."

Medical marijuana has been allowed in Nevada for some time now, but recreational use was just approved by voters this past November.

White House spokesperson, Sean Spicer said medical use is not in question, but recreational use may face a possible challenge. Linking recreational pot to the opioid addiction crisis, some Nevadans agreed with his comments.

Roberta Mahoney, from Reno said, "Addiction is addiction. And I believe that it leads to substance abuse."

Spicer did not immediately say how the president intends to enforce federal laws, but marijuana advocates were quick to condemn the possible crackdown.

Rick Spada-Allgood, from Reno said, "It's outrageous. I think that people should be able to vote and vote for what they what they think is right."

Governor Brian Sandoval's office released this statement:

"From the beginning, the Governor has been concerned about the potential conflicts between state and federal law regarding recreational use of marijuana. Nevada has not had any direct contact with the new administration on this issue, but we are actively monitoring any potential action by the Department of Justice regarding 'greater enforcement' of federal drug laws. During the last election, Nevada voters approved recreational marijuana in the state of Nevada. Federal uncertainty and ambivalent policies have created an atmosphere where many states have enacted laws permitting medicinal or recreational marijuana. The state will review any financial consequences greater enforcement might have on the Governor's proposed budget."

Sandoval's proposed budget calls for $70 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund his education initiatives.