Murder Suspect from Mendocino County Arrested in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Police Department says Mendocino County murder suspect has been arrested in South Lake Tahoe.

On Friday, at around 4:15 pm, South Lake Tahoe Police Department say they assisted Mendocino County Sheriff’s Detectives in locating and arresting a murder suspect from their jurisdiction.

SLTPD detectives say they became aware that 32-year-old Jesse Cole Wells was living on Conestoga Avenue in South Lake Tahoe. They say there was an active arrest warrant for Wells, charging him with murder in Mendocino County.

Detectives in South Lake Tahoe say they coordinated with Mendocino County investigators and were granted a search warrant for his residence in South Lake Tahoe.

Due to the violent crime involved and the high risk nature of the arrest, the SLTPD SWAT team was activated, but officers were able to locate and arrest Wells without incident.

Authorities say Wells has been booked into the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe with bail in the amount of $650,000.

Because the murder investigation remains open and is the jurisdiction of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, SLTPD can not release the details of the offense.