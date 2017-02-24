Anger Continues To Boil Over, One Month After Inauguration

Protests and riots took place all over America, after Donald Trump was elected to the presidency. Demonstrations continue, more than a month after the president was inaugurated. Eric Herzik is the Chair of the Political Science Department at the University of Nevada. While the anger appears to be festering among mostly democratic voters, he says it is nothing new.

"They, in a sense, have copied some aspects that the Tea Party used or that a protest group uses, and they're confronting elected officials in a public forum," Herzik said.

Angry constituents have attended town hall discussions all over the country, using the events to voice their concerns over things like health care, immigration and the economy.

"They're showing up, they're loud, they're angry and many of the elected officials really don't know how to cope with it," Herzik said.

Senator Dean Heller and Congressman Mark Amodei found that out, first-hand at a Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Wednesday. The two republicans were scheduled to speak about business, but a large group of democrats also attended, often booing, interrupting, and yelling at the men.

"You've got people that don't like the election, don't like the direction, don't like the other side, and it's a bad stew," Herzik said.

Rep. Amodei said he understands why people are upset with congress, saying both parties need to do their jobs instead of following Trump's lead.

"If we're waiting for the White House to call the play, then come up and tell us to run it, we're not doing our job," Amodei, R-Nevada said.

When asked about the angry members of the crowd, Amodei said he understands there are people who disagree with his policies.

"There are some people that are highly disappointed with the election and disappointed with the first 30-some odd days and they had people representative of that here," Amodei said.

Others in the crowd were upset by the outbursts of some of the others in attendance, calling them rude on more than one occasion.

"There's been a loss of civility for years, now, and it just keeps going downhill," Herzik said. The democrats are doing it now, the republicans claim, but Donald Trump is far from civil in his dealings."

While the congressional session started less than two months ago, Herzik says the republicans hold some responsibility for some of the anger, particularly when it comes to the Affordable Care Act.

"They voted 40 times to repeal Obamacare," Herzik said. "Oh, but now when they're in charge, it's like 'Well, it's more complicated than that."

Heller said there are many ideas still coming in, and that a replacement bill should be on the table within 60 days. Heller, Amodei, and the crowd on-hand all agree, the republicans officially own health care. Until then, the angst among voters will likely continue.