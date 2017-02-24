Suspect in Kansas Bar Shooting Charged with Murder

A Kansas man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting at a suburban Kansas City bar that left one man dead and two others injured.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe, who is suspected of shooting three people Wednesday night at a bar in Kansas, was charged Thursday in Johnson County, Kansas.

According to The Kansas City Star, the shooting happened around 7:15 pm on Wednesday as people watched the Kansas-TCU basketball game at Austins Bar and Grill in southern Olathe, Kansas where witnesses said it had racial overtones.

Emergency medical treatment was provided to all three victims, and one later died at a hospital.

Officials say Purinton was taken in to custody at about 12:40 am Thursday at an Applebee's Restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, after a bartender reported to police that a customer was saying he had been involved in a shooting.

Henry County sheriff's Maj. Rob Hills said Purinton, waived extradition Thursday during a brief court hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this story