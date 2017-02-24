WCSD Holds Workshops for Students from Pre-K to Graduation

From Washoe County School District:

Reno, NV (February 24, 2017) – Hundreds of family members of students attending schools in the Washoe County School District (WCSD) are expected to attend Family Access Day at the University of Nevada, Reno on Saturday, February 25. The free daylong event will feature a number of workshops designed to help families and guardians learn about how to support their students on the pathway to graduation.

“Family Access Day is a great event, and we look forward to organizing and hosting it twice each year,” said Maria Fernandez, coordinator of Parent University. “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to reach out to families with information about how they can help their school-age children reinforce their reading and math skills, while also providing help to family members who want to learn more about other aspects of education. We teach a variety of courses during the event, everything from how they can help their children transition to kindergarten to how they can learn more about college financial aid.”

Among the courses offered at the Family Access Day:

Virtual Pre-K

Supporting Literacy at Home

Supporting Math at Home

Understanding Your Child’s Data

Learn the Important of Early College Preparation

Pathway to College and the 4-Year Academic Plan

Being a Competitive University Applicant

Family Access Day is free, although advance registration is required. Breakfast, lunch, childcare, and Spanish interpretation are provided at no cost. The event is a cooperative effort between WCSD Parent University, Truckee Meadows Community College, UNR College of Education, GEAR UP, Dean’s Future Scholars, the Center for Student Cultural Diversity, and the Washoe K-12 Education Foundation.

Family Access Day will be held at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the UNR campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

