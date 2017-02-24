NHP Arrests Minnesota Man Near Winnemucca for Controlled Substance

The Nevada Highway Patrol says they have arrested a man from Minnesota for a controlled substance near Winnemucca on Friday.

On Wednesday, February 15 at approximately 10:00 am, an NHP Trooper said that they stopped a white BMW passenger car traveling eastbound on I-80 near Winnemucca, for speeding.

NHP says that when they contacted the driver, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Severson, from Minnesota, the trooper says they suspected criminal activity. The trooper was granted a search warrant to search the inside of the vehicle, where 79 pounds of Marijuana was found.

Officials say Severson was arrested and transported to Humboldt County Detention Center without incident.

Severson was booked on the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana, Transport of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana, Sales of a Controlled Substance/Trafficking-Marijuana, Possession of a Drug Not Allowed on the Interstate and Speed.