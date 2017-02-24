Growth in the North Valleys Concerns Reno Residents

Residents in the North Valleys voiced their concerns about growth at a workshop held by the City of Reno on Tuesday.

During commute hours, drivers are faced with traffic congestion along U.S. highway 395. One resident said, "It has taken me an hour and a half on bad weather days."

Community members are also seeing more housing pop up. City officials say that the North Valleys is one of the areas in Reno with the largest anticipated growth. Based on development projects either approved or currently under review by the City of Reno, there is the potential for approximately 15,393 single-family homes and 1,676 multi-family units to be built in the next 20-30 years.

But most people who came to the city workshop didn't want to talk all about growth in the North Valleys. They wanted their flooding concerns addressed.

"Do you know where that water is at? it's in my house," said a Lemmon Valley resident.

Emotions were running high at the City of Reno council chambers, where it was standing room only. Dozens of frustrated residents came to speak.

"All of this development comes and we have twice as much problems."

Several people voiced how they think their flooding issues are associated with the new construction around their neighborhoods. But city officials say this meeting wasn't about addressing those problems. It was to talk about a solution for more people moving to and working in the North Valleys.

City of Reno Ward 4 Councilmember Paul McKenzie said, "We're going to see growth. But we're hoping that we can make it sustainable growth and we can mitigate the impacts.">

With more cars on the road, the Nevada Department of Transportation plans to add safety enhancements like ramp meters in the meantime, while they work on future projects such as adding lanes and repairing poor highway conditions. However, that could take several years to complete.

The U.S. 395 Pavement Rehabilitation Projects include an environmental study that will begin this year on improving the Spaghetti Bowl. Next year, the southbound on-ramp of Clear Acre Lane will be replaced with a 12 foot shoulder and travel lane from Clear Acre Lane to the end of McCarran Blvd. And another southbound lane will be added in 2020-2021 from Clear Acre Lane to Lemmon Drive.

"By the time they widen the freeway, we will have outgrown that," said one woman.

The city also addressed overcrowded schools, noting the passage of WC-1. Three new schools, including one high school, will be added in the Cold Springs area.

Water availability and open space made the agenda too. But one man said, "We need to protect what we have here. also, just because we have open land, it doesn't mean we should be building."

Other issues discussed during the meeting included a shortage of public safety personnel and sewage concerns. Officials are planning to redirect current and future wastewater to Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility (up to 1 million gallons per day). They say this will free up capacity to accommodate new development in the North Valleys.

The City of Reno says it will continue to take a multi-pronged approach to handle anticipated growth in the North Valleys for the future.

