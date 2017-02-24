Atlanta Hawks Sign Lamar Patterson to Contract - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Atlanta Hawks Sign Lamar Patterson to Contract

Posted: Updated:

From Reno Bighorns:

RENO, Nev. ---- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard/forward Lamar Patterson to multi-year contract, it was announced today by Hawks President of Basketball Operations/Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Patterson was signed to consecutive 10-day contracts on Jan. 29, 2017 and Feb. 8. He has appeared in four games with the Hawks this season where he averaged 2.3 points (.337 FG%, .720 FT%), 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 7.6 minutes per game.

During his time with the Bighorns, he played in 28 games (27 starts) where he averaged 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.8 minutes. He ranked fourth in the D-League in scoring, 12th in assists and tied for 12th in steals.

Patterson was selected 48th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. After playing in Turkey (Tofas Bursa) in 2014-15, he played in 35 games for the Hawks last season.

