Yerington High School Student Wins Silver State Award

A senior at Yerington High School wins Northern Nevada Development Authority's (NNDA) Silver State Award.

NNDA presents annual Pioneer Awards to highlight outstanding businesses and individuals in the Sierra Region of northern Nevada, with one of those being the Silver State Award for the most outstanding youth in grades 9 through 12.

Lyon County School District says that Jakeline Guerrero Hernandez, a senior at Yerington High School, was nominated and selected as the award winner for the NNDA Silver State Award and she has been invited to attend the NNDA Awards Ceremony where she will receive her award.

Guerrero Hernandez was nominated by the Yerington High School Staff and Administration who said that their favorite characteristics are her kindness and appreciation for others, her confidence and her commitment to success.

School officials say that Guerrero Hernandez works very hard to achieve her goals, is intelligent, responds to coaching and is a role model at school.

While at Yerington High School, they say Guerrero Hernandez is ranked first in her class and has taken honors and AP courses while also taking advantage of the Western Nevada College Jumpstart dual credit program. In addition, Guerrero Hernandez is involved in many extracurricular activities, including the varsity soccer team, Student Senate, Future Health Professionals (HOSA), National Honor Society member and Link Crew, which works to make the transition from middle to high school smooth for underclassmen. At the state HOSA conference, Guerrero Hernandez earned first place in Certified Nursing Assistance and qualified to compete in Nashville, TN.