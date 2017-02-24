CA Governor Seeks $437 Million for Flood Control - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CA Governor Seeks $437 Million for Flood Control

Posted: Updated:
Flood water damage in San Jose, CA 2/22/2017 Flood water damage in San Jose, CA 2/22/2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to spend $437 million on flood control and emergency response in the water-logged state.
    
Brown said Friday he would do that by redirecting $50 million from the state general fund and requesting a $387 million appropriation from the voter-approved 2014 Proposition 1 water bond.
    
Both actions require approval by the state Legislature, and Brown is asking that it be done as soon as possible.
    
Brown also is seeking updates on flood inundation maps and emergency action plans as well as enhanced dam inspections.
    
The governor says that overall the state has $187 billion in unmet infrastructure needs.

