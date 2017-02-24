Bighorns Re-Acquire David Stockton - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bighorns Re-Acquire David Stockton

Posted: Updated:

From Reno Bighorns:

RENO, Nev. ---- Today, the Reno Bighorns re-acquired guard David Stockton.

Stockton averaged 18.0 points (.446 FG%, .398 3P%, .790 FT%), 3.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.1 steals in 45 contests, starting 40 for the Bighorns during the 2015-16 season. Stockton recorded eight double-doubles during the 2015-16 season and ended the season ranked third in the league in assists. Stockton holds a franchise record in assists, notching 22 in a match-up against the Texas Legends during the 2014-15 season. 

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound guard was a member of the 2016 Sacramento Kings Summer League squad where he accrued averages of 8.0 points (.458 FG%, .800 FT%), 1.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 19.4 minutes per game in four contests (two starts).

Like his father, Hall of Fame guard John Stockton, he played collegiately at Gonzaga (2010-11 – 2013-14).

Stockton is expected to be in uniform for the Bighorns contest tonight against the Santa Cruz Warriors at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

