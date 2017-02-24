Sparks Mayor Gives Annual State of the City Address - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Mayor Gives Annual State of the City Address

Sparks Mayor Geno Martini gave his annual State of the City address on Monday morning.

He discussed topics including roadway projects such as the SouthEast Connector and gave an update on storm and flood projects, and infrastructure.

“I always appreciate the opportunity to share my thoughts on the past year with our citizens,” said Sparks Mayor Martini.  “This year, I particularly want to celebrate the dedication of our front-line employees, and the service they provide to our constituents. I hope our community will join us in listening to my remarks.”

The City of Sparks says the address will be telecast live on Sparks Centennial Television, Charter Cable Channel 191, or AT&T U-verse Channel 99. 

The speech can also be seen through the city’s website at www.cityofsparks.us by clicking on the “Sparks TV/Video” button on the front page.

