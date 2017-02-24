Sparks Mayor Gives Annual State of the City Address

According to Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center, BLM and NDF crews are responding to help extinguish an escaped controlled burn.More >>
Firefighters on scene tell us the fire burned 16 acres and is now contained. Crews are now mopping up hot spots.More >>
Nevada lawmakers are counting down the final week of the biennial session with a key budget issue still unresolved.More >>
Nevada lawmakers are counting down the final week of the biennial session with a key budget issue still unresolved.More >>
One person has been detained in connection a fire broke out at the Lido Inn in Reno early Sunday morning.More >>
One person has been detained in connection a fire broke out at the Lido Inn in Reno early Sunday morning.More >>
The 5th Annual Made In Tahoe Festival returns to the Village at Squaw Valley for Memorial Day Weekend.More >>
The 5th Annual Made In Tahoe Festival returns to the Village at Squaw Valley for Memorial Day Weekend.More >>
As the community begins to think about lighting grills, launching kayaks in the river and playing with pets at the park, local officials have some important safety tips to share.More >>
As the community begins to think about lighting grills, launching kayaks in the river and playing with pets at the park, local officials have some important safety tips to share.More >>
For the past few years Lake Lahontan has been pretty much empty, but this years thanks to the incredible winter we had the lake is full.More >>
For the past few years Lake Lahontan has been pretty much empty, but this years thanks to the incredible winter we had the lake is full.More >>
According to Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center, BLM and NDF crews are responding to help extinguish an escaped controlled burn.More >>
Firefighters on scene tell us the fire burned 16 acres and is now contained. Crews are now mopping up hot spots.More >>
One person has been detained in connection a fire broke out at the Lido Inn in Reno early Sunday morning.More >>
One person has been detained in connection a fire broke out at the Lido Inn in Reno early Sunday morning.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval Saturday signed several bills into law including measures that will provide voters with physical disabilities more accommodations at polling locations, codify into state law existing regulations allowing for eSports betting and wagering on other specific events, and allow the authorization of a funding stream for enhancements to Nevada state parks and museums.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval Saturday signed several bills into law including measures that will provide voters with physical disabilities more accommodations at polling locations, codify into state law existing regulations allowing for eSports betting and wagering on other specific events, and allow the authorization of a funding stream for enhancements to Nevada state parks and museums.More >>