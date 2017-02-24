Catholic Charities Asking for Donations for Elko Flood Victims

Catholic Charities is partnering with St. Joseph’s Church to collect basic necessities for families who have been affected by the floods in Elko.

Catholic Charities says that while the wet winter conditions have taken a toll on residents throughout northern Nevada, people living in Elko have been hit especially hard with more than 100 affected families. They say that many of their homes have significant damage to the point that the house is uninhabitable, meaning that they are living without a lot of basic necessities and do not have the financial means to buy these items.

Here are some items that they are needing:

Hygiene Products (Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Soap, Shampoo/Conditioner)

Pillows and Blankets

Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Children’s clothing, pants for boys and girls sizes 5T-10

Any household items (kitchenware)

They are asking people to bring donations to the St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop loading dock at 500 E. Fourth Street by Wednesday, March 1 and make sure to tell the attendant that the items are for the Elko flood victims. Since there is an immediate need, Catholic Charities is hoping to deliver these items on Thursday, March 2.

If anyone has questions they can contact Yvette Myers, Director of Outreach Services for Catholic Charities, at ymyers@ccsnn.org or (775) 530-6209.