Guest Dies At Northstar California Resort - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Guest Dies At Northstar California Resort

Northstar California announced regretfully Friday that a snowboarder died at their resort on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Michael North from New Canaan, Connecticut. Northstar says that the ski patrol team responded to an incident on advanced terrain where the guest had been snowboarding. The Placer County Sheriff's Department says North was found unresponsive in a tree well, though there were no witnesses to what happened. The Northstar Fire Department arrived to offer emergency care but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

"Northstar, Northstar Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," said Nadia Guerriero, vice president and general manager of Northstar California. 

