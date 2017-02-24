'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

From Reno to Hollywood, your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is glamorous and full of ways to learn something new!

SKATE JAM 2017

  • All ages can skateboard this weekend! Ramps, bands, food trucks, and prizes are at this year's SKATE JAM.
  • Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor 
  • Saturday, noon - midnight
  • $12 entrance fee

Films on Tap!

  • Come see 6 independent films at this year's Films on Tap! There's a party too with lots of craft beer. 
  • Saturday and Sunday
  • Nevada Museum of Art

"Miradas: Ancient Roots in Modern and Contemporary Mexican Art

  • This new exhibition examines and celebrates work by artists on both sides of the border—American and Mexican-American—to reveal a variety of cultural aspects as they emerged in the years after the Mexican Revolution (1910–1920) to the present day. 
  • Through July
  • Nevada Museum of Art

Bundox Bocce

  • Are you ready to get your 90's Après Ski on? Join us for a night filled with Bocce, beers and bites.
  • Bundox Bocce, Former Siena Hotel in Downtown Reno
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.

Virginia City Father-Daughter Day Dance

  • Fathers, treat your daughter like a Victorian princess with a day-date to Virginia City for a Father-Daughter Day & Dance.
  • Piper's Opera House
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

See Pinocchio!

  • A Theatre for Children Performance based on the classic tale.
  • Laughing Owl Productions
  • Saturday, 10 a.m.

Rain- A Tribute to The Beatles

  • One of the most popular and longest performing Beatles tribute bands will be bringing their production to Reno for one incredible evening of nostalgia and musical performance.
  • Grand Sierra Resort
  • Friday, 8 p.m.

Experience Hendrix

  • Lauded by critics and fans alike, the multi-artist Experience Hendrix Tour is set to return in 2017 to celebrate the music of Jimi Hendrix, long hailed as the genre’s greatest innovator!
  • Silver Legacy
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.

Chris Rock

  • Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. As an actor, director, producer and writer he has created many memorable moments.
  • Reno Events Center
  • Friday, 8 p.m.

Dirty Dancing

  • See the classic story live on stage!
  • Pioneer Center
  • Friday - Sunday

Crossroads of the West Gun Show

  • Hundreds of tables to meet the needs of everyone, from the once a year hunter to the avid collector.
  • Reno-Sparks Convention Center
  • Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
