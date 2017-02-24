Truckee Meadows Fire Rescue Driver in Lemmon Valley

Truckee Meadows Fire Department says a battalion chief was patrolling the area in Lemmon Valley when he noticed a vehicle stuck on Lemmon Drive, just a few hours after Washoe County closed off the road.

The driver was a 75-year-old man and officials say it is not clear how long the man was stuck in the road. Crews were called out for water rescue. The drivers medical condition is unknown at this time.

Lemmon Drive from Patrician to Nectar is still closed and it is unclear when it will reopen.

Officials want to remind drivers to be careful and obey all road closure signs.