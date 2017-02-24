Truckee Meadows Fire Rescue Driver in Lemmon Valley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Truckee Meadows Fire Rescue Driver in Lemmon Valley

Posted: Updated:

Truckee Meadows Fire Department says a battalion chief was patrolling the area in Lemmon Valley when he noticed a vehicle stuck on Lemmon Drive, just a few hours after Washoe County closed off the road.

The driver was a 75-year-old man and officials say it is not clear how long the man was stuck in the road. Crews were called out for water rescue. The drivers medical condition is unknown at this time.

Lemmon Drive from Patrician to Nectar is still closed and it is unclear when it will reopen. 

Officials want to remind drivers to be careful and obey all road closure signs. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.