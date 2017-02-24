Washoe Schools Expecting Bus Delays in North Valleys - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe Schools Expecting Bus Delays in North Valleys

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County School District is expecting bus delays on Friday, February 24, due to a road closure in Lemmon Valley.

Lemmon Drive was closed at Patrician Drive at 7 p.m. Thursday evening, because of unsafe travel conditions. It will remain closed until further notice.

The closure could affect bus routes for nine schools. The buses could be delayed by 20 to 40 minutes to and from school during the road closure.

Buses include:

O’Brien – 1608, 1701, 1709, 131
North Valleys – 1201, 1209, 1605, 1606, 5054, 5061
Lemmon Valley – 35, 1201, 1206, 1208 ASP, 1209, 1212, 1213, 1221, 1617, 1707, 5061, 7008
Wooster – AM - 1219
Caughlin Ranch (SWAS) - 1616
Picollo - 1702
Turning Point - 1703
Traner – AM - 5113
Stead – 5247, 7010

Washoe County officials say the delays will make students late to school, but these delays will not be counted against the student.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.