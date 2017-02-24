Washoe Schools Expecting Bus Delays in North Valleys

Forward Dane Kelly scored his eighth goal in four games and Antoine Hoppenot notched two goals but Reno 1868 FC had to settle for a 3-3 tie against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.More >>
Sparks Police say there is a crash at Sullivan and I Street. The crash happened at about 2:10 pm on Friday. Police say the northbound and southbound lanes on Sullivan will be closed between H Street and I Street Please avoid the area.
One man is in the hospital after he was involved in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Sparks Friday afternoon.
Crews have confined a structure fire on Sun Blest Circle in Sun Valley.
The 5th Annual Made In Tahoe Festival returns to the Village at Squaw Valley for Memorial Day Weekend.
Crews are on scene of a motorcycle crash in Carson, near U.S. 50 and Fairview.
For the past few years Lake Lahontan has been pretty much empty, but this years thanks to the incredible winter we had the lake is full.
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.
Crews are on scene of a motorcycle crash in Carson, near U.S. 50 and Fairview.
On Friday, Governor Brian Sandoval signed 32 bills into law including speeding up the employee background check process, consumer protection on rental trucks, and additional criteria for water right holders for time extensions.
