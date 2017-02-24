Washoe Schools Expecting Bus Delays in North Valleys

The Washoe County School District is expecting bus delays on Friday, February 24, due to a road closure in Lemmon Valley.

Lemmon Drive was closed at Patrician Drive at 7 p.m. Thursday evening, because of unsafe travel conditions. It will remain closed until further notice.

The closure could affect bus routes for nine schools. The buses could be delayed by 20 to 40 minutes to and from school during the road closure.

Buses include:

O’Brien – 1608, 1701, 1709, 131

North Valleys – 1201, 1209, 1605, 1606, 5054, 5061

Lemmon Valley – 35, 1201, 1206, 1208 ASP, 1209, 1212, 1213, 1221, 1617, 1707, 5061, 7008

Wooster – AM - 1219

Caughlin Ranch (SWAS) - 1616

Picollo - 1702

Turning Point - 1703

Traner – AM - 5113

Stead – 5247, 7010

Washoe County officials say the delays will make students late to school, but these delays will not be counted against the student.