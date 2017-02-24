Senate Committee Hears Testimony on Victim's Bill of Rights

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on S.J.R. 17 on Thursday. If approved, the initiative would create a victim's Bill of Rights.

"This resolution will give Nevada's crime victims equal rights."

The initiative is known as Marsy's Law, which has recently passed in five other states. Marsy's Law is named after Marsilee "Marsy" Nicholas, a University of California-Santa Barbara student who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. A total of 36 states have constituted a similar law; meant to protect not just defendants, but victims as well.

Since this is a change to the Nevada Constitution, it requires a lot more work, and the process is lengthy. Marsy's Law passed with overwhelming support in the last legislative session. If it passes again this year, it will head to the 2018 ballot.

Those in favor say a victim's Bill of Rights is long overdue. The goal is to give victims of crime the Constitutional right to privacy, protection, restitution and participation in legal proceedings. "More needs to be done out of respect for those who suffer daily, due to the effects of crime, to ensure the voices of the people are heard and their needs, recognized," said Minority Leader Michael Roberson.

The bill would allow victims to be notified prior to things like court appearances, a defendant's release, and parole hearings. Katie Haynes is in favor of the law, after surviving domestic violence. "Being notified, for instance, him being let out on bail. I would be notified of that. He was released from jail early, I would be notified of that, and just court hearings, proceedings, I feel are important for the victims to be a part of as well."

Despite the bipartisan support, some Senators still have concerns about broad language and fiscal issues. "How is this limiting that to where where we're not inundated with paperwork advising of the 15 different court hearings that we're having," asked Senator Nicole Cannizzaro.

Another bill regarding crime is A.B. 145, which would extend the statute of limitations for child victims of sexual abuse to 20 years in civil cases. It would align the civil statute with the criminal statute of limitations. "They need this extra time to get the courage to come forward and say, 'You did this to me and I'm going to hold you responsible,'" said Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner.

Krasner says many of these victims do not come forward until their 30's or 40's, citing the Jerry Sandusky case and the recent USA Gymnastics Team Doctor as prime examples. A.B. 145 will be heard in a committee on Wednesday.