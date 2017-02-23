Sandovals Head to D.C. for Semi-Annual Governors Meeting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sandovals Head to D.C. for Semi-Annual Governors Meeting

CARSON CITY (AP) - Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he's looking forward to discussing state-and-federal collaboration at a semi-annual meeting of the nation's governors this weekend.

He and his wife, Kathleen Sandoval, flew to Washington, D.C., Thursday to attend the National Governors Association's winter meeting.

Sandoval says he's grateful the governors will hear from President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and senior White House officials at the event.

Sandoval has been a leader among moderate GOP governors and is vice chairman of the association this year.

The Sandovals will host a Sunday breakfast discussion on ending childhood hunger with Dorothy McAuliffe, wife of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Spokeswoman Mari St. Martin says the Sandovals will return to Nevada on March 1.

