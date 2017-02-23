The fourth annual 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon, hosted by Alice 96.5 and Reno Media Group runs from Thursday, February 23 at 6 a.m. to Friday, February 24 at 6 p.m. to raise funds for Renown Children’s Hospital.

Alice 96.5 will broadcast live from Fianna’s Overlook in Renown Regional Medical Center, where there will be stories and testimonials shared about the miracles that happen at Renown Children’s Hospital every day.

All money raised during the Radiothon stays in the community to help fund state-of-the-art equipment and provide support for services and education programs at Renown Children's Hospital, the only northern Nevada Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Renown Children’s Hospital says they treat about 30,000 children each year.

Donations to the Radiothon can be made by calling 775-982-5500 or visiting renown.org/36hrsforkids.