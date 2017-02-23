Fourth Annual 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fourth Annual 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon

Posted: Updated:

The fourth annual 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon, hosted by Alice 96.5 and Reno Media Group runs from Thursday, February 23 at 6 a.m. to Friday, February 24 at 6 p.m. to raise funds for Renown Children’s Hospital.

Alice 96.5 will broadcast live from Fianna’s Overlook in Renown Regional Medical Center, where there will be stories and testimonials shared about the miracles that happen at Renown Children’s Hospital every day.

All money raised during the Radiothon stays in the community to help fund state-of-the-art equipment and provide support for services and education programs at Renown Children's Hospital, the only northern Nevada Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Renown Children’s Hospital says they treat about 30,000 children each year.

Donations to the Radiothon can be made by calling 775-982-5500 or visiting renown.org/36hrsforkids.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.