Washoe County: Declaration of Emergency for Ongoing Flooding

Washoe County says they are seeking federal assistance due to ongoing flood issues and the County Manager has signed a declaration for a local state of emergency.

From Washoe County:

Reno, Nevada. Feb. 23, 2017. Washoe County Manager John Slaughter today signed a Declaration of Emergency due to the ongoing flooding issues throughout the County, including areas in the North Valleys, Lemmon Valley, Palomino Valley, and Rancho Haven.

Slaughter said, “We are hopeful that Governor Sandoval will include Washoe County in the Emergency Declaration request he is currently developing for other Counties in Nevada that have experienced flooding issues in February. If this declaration is accepted and the Governors’ request is approved by the President, it could provide additional options for residents to seek individual assistance.”

The Declaration of Emergency will be added as an emergency item on the Board of County Commission agenda February 28, 2017 for ratification.

“The region has been subject to unusual numbers of strong atmospheric river storms this winter, most notably in January and February,” said Chris Smallcomb, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno. “2017 has seen the wettest start to a year for the Reno area, with 8.9 inches of precipitation at the Reno Tahoe International Airport since Jan. 1. This excessive rainfall has resulted in saturated ground that is easily prone to flooding from even just modest storms.”

For life-safety issues regarding flooding, citizens should call 9-1-1.

For non-emergency flooding issues citizens can call 775-328-2180.

For more information on how Washoe County is responding to ongoing flood events in the region click here.