Nevada Relay Sets School Mark

Nevada Release

2/23/2017

Getting things off to a good start for the Nevada Wolf Pack, the distance medley relay team of senior Sidney Root, freshman Nora Beinlich, redshirt freshman Eliza McCall and sophomore Cora Gallop not only took third, but shattered the school record with an altitude-converted time of 11:24.90.

Root started things out for the Pack with the 1200 meter, handing the baton off to Beinlich. Beinlich, running the much shorter 400, put the Pack in a good position to pass people as McCall took over with the 800. McCall worked her way past runner after runner, giving off the baton to Gallop in fourth place. Then, it was Gallop’s time to shine. While the runner from New Mexico and Boise State had broken too wide a gap to make up, Gallop set her eyes on the Colorado State Ram ahead of her. The leg was moving much faster than the team had prepped for, but Gallop kept up as the two runners ran almost shoulder to shoulder, switching between third and fourth. With 200 meters to go, the kick that fans have learned to see from Gallop hit, and she surged past her competition into third to cap off a 4:50.40 1600m at altitude. The Pack would gain six points with its third place finish, shattering the school record with a an altitude-converted time of 11:24.90.

In the pentathlon, things got off to a hot start for junior Alexandra Tierney who took third in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9.08, a season best. After the high jump, Tierney sst in eighth while freshman Lea Menzel was just behind her in 10th. Menzel, throwing for a personal record of 43 feet and 3 inches, made a big jump after the shot put, third with a total of 2,271 points. Menzel would go on to take eighth in the multi event, scoring a point for the Pack. Tierney, despite being the top finisher in the 800 with a personal record of 2:20.51, finished in ninth.

Nevada has seven points after day on of competition featuring just the pentathlon and DMR, putting them in sixth. A full slate of events, including the sprint preliminaries, will take place on Saturday. All track events can be watched live on the Mountain West Network via nevadawolfpack.tv, while Pack fans can follow along with all the action on Twitter with @WolfPackTrack.