Reno Man Arrested Following Pursuit

Reno Police say they have arrested a man for kidnapping and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm following a pursuit Thursday morning.

Police say that on Thursday, February 23 at about 9:30 a.m. they responded to the area of S. Virginia St. and Kietzke on the report of a female being held against her will by an armed subject in a vehicle.

Officers say that when they arrived, they found the vehicle occupied by the suspect and the victim. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the man fled in the vehicle. RPD say that while officers were pursuing the vehicle the suspect discarded two firearms.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Reno resident Michael Shenkel, was ultimately taken into custody in the 4900 Block of Mill Street.

Officers say the victim in the vehicle was found to be Shenkel's ex-girlfriend and she sustained minor injuries as a result of being battered by him.

Shenkel was arrested for Kidnapping, Ex-Felon Possession of a firearm, Domestic Battery and Eluding.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's Traffic Division, at 775-657-4662 or secret witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com or text the tip to 847411(TIP).