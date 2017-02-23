Douglas County Closes Tillman Road for Reconstruction

From Douglas County:

Minden, Nev. – With three months of extreme freeze-thaw cycles and recent flooding in Douglas County, Tillman Road has been closed from Kimmerling Circle to Patricia due to unsafe road conditions. The road is expected to remain closed for two to four months while design options are considered and the road can be rebuilt once weather improves. The County will be addressing the lack of drainage improvements in order to improve stormwater flow in the area. One option is being discussed with the adjacent property owner.

“We understand this is an inconvenience for our residents, and this is something that will take some time,” said Chris Oakden Road Superintendent. “We have to address the drainage issue, or we will fix the road and flooding will cause deterioration again.”

The freeze-thaw temperatures we have experienced through this winter causes pavement cracks and previously filled potholes to break apart and raise, allowing water to enter the sub-pavement. The older paved roads where temperatures frequently fluctuate above and below 32 degrees (F) can be particularly affected. Snow and flooding conditions, heavy trucks and snow plows then break away the raised areas causing the pot holes. The effects of this can be seen on several of the older paved roads in Douglas County.

Pothole repair will start as soon as possible on all county roads depending on several factors including severity, weather and work load priority.

Here’s what you can do to avoid pothole and or damage to your car:

Make sure your tires are properly inflated.

Leave plenty of room in front of your vehicle so you have time to safely avoid potholes and crashes.

If you cannot avoid hitting a pothole, slow down instead of braking as you approach a pothole. Braking actually causes more damage in a pothole situation.

When driving over a pothole, hold the steering wheel firmly to maintain control of your vehicle.

Use caution and drive slowly when driving over a puddle or through the snow, which may be hiding deep potholes.

We encourage residents to monitor their speed and watch for unsafe driving conditions.

Please use caution and follow flagger’s instructions during the repair work zone.

Jacks Valley Road has a temporary speed limit of 30 mph and is scheduled to be fully reconstructed late spring or early summer between Genoa Lane and the Upper James Canyon Loop.